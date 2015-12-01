* NSE index up 0.42 pct, BSE index higher 0.31 pct
* RBI keeps key policy rates unchanged
* RBI says policy still accommodative
MUMBAI, Dec 1 Indian shares held on to slight
gains on Tuesday, lifted by the central bank's comment that its
monetary policy was accommodative despite holding rates as
widely expected.
The Reserve Bank of India surprised no one when it kept its
repo rate unchanged at 6.75 percent, after consumer inflation
picked up to a four-month high and as emerging markets brace for
a U.S. rate hike.
All 45 respondents surveyed by Reuters last week had
expected the RBI to keep the repo rate unchanged.
However, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan's comment that the
central bank was still accommodative eased market worries that
the tone of the policy was less hawkish than feared.
The central bank has lowered the rate by 125 basis points
this year, including a larger-than-expected 50 bps cut at its
last policy review in late September.
"Maintaining status-quo was the best thing to do, you wait
for the Fed to do what it wants and then you may need to react
to that," said Jayant Manglik, president of retail distribution
at Religare Securities.
Global markets are in limbo, bracing for a lift-off in U.S.
interest rates when the Federal Reserve meets on Dec. 16.
The broader NSE index was up 0.42 percent, heading
for its highest close since Nov. 4.
The benchmark BSE index was up 0.31 percent, on
track for its highest close since Nov. 6.
Sentiment was also boosted after data released late on
Monday showed the economy grew at a faster clip in the second
quarter.
Asia's third-largest economy expanded by a 7.4 percent
annual rate in the second quarter of the 2015/16 financial year
that ends in March, compared with 7 percent in
April-June.
Gains were led by blue chips. Reliance Industries
gained 0.9 percent, Housing Development Finance Corp
rose 0.94 percent and Hindustan Unilever increased 2.3
percent.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)