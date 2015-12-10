* NSE index up 0.37 pct, BSE index up 0.38 pct
* Beaten down blue-chip stocks recover
MUMBAI Dec 10 Indian stocks edged higher on
Thursday and looked set to snap a six-session losing streak, as
investors bought into beaten down shares such as Reliance
Industries even as sentiment remained cautious ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting next week.
The tentative rebound from three-month lows this week also
comes despite caution that a crucial tax reform would be cleared
in the ongoing winter session of parliament, which ends on Dec.
23.
Markets are expected to remain under pressure as foreign
investors continue to sell Indian shares ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's Dec. 16 meeting, where it is widely expected
to raise interest rates.
Foreign investors have sold 46.51 billion rupees ($696.49
million) worth of Indian stocks already in December, on track to
surpass the 70.74 billion rupees ($1.06 billion) sold in
November.
Indian shares are set to record their first annual decline
since 2011 with the broader NSE index losing about 7.78
percent and the BSE losing 8.62 percent so far this
year.
"People are waiting, they are not creating huge positions.
You have FIIs selling in the cash market and no positive
domestic factors," said Alex Mathews head of research at Geojit
BNP Paribas.
The broader NSE index was trading 0.37 percent
higher at 0737 GMT, heading towards its biggest single-day
percentage gain since Nov. 27. The index rose as much as 0.51
percent earlier in the day.
The benchmark BSE index gained 0.38 percent after
rising as much as 0.56 percent earlier.
Gains were led by beaten down blue-chip stocks on Thursday.
Reliance Industries, an NSE index heavyweight,
gained 2.4 percent after falling for four sessions in a row.
Housing Development Finance Corp rose 1.9 percent
after losing 1.6 percent in the previous session.
Shares in Havells India jumped 10 percent after
its board approved the sale of its Malta subsidiary.
($1 = 66.7775 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)