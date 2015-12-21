* NSE index up 0.73 pct, BSE index higher 0.68 pct
* Blue-chips lead gains; ICICI Bank up 3.2 pct
* Sun Pharma falls over 7 pct on USFDA warning
MUMBAI, Dec 21 Indian stocks rose on Monday
along with their Asian counterparts while aggressive buying by
domestic funds also lent support to the market.
Local shares benefited from renewed investor risk appetite
with markets seemed more sure-footed as months of uncertainty
over the timing of a hike in U.S. interest rates got over last
week after the Federal Reserve raised rates for the first time
in nearly a decade.
A holiday-shortened week and hopes that Parliament would
pass the crucial bankruptcy bill also boosted sentiment.
"Most of the global players are on vacation now and domestic
investors are supporting the market with buying action in
mid-caps, so the markets seem more favourable," said Deven
Choksey, managing director, K R Choksey Securities.
Foreign institutional investors, who have been net buyers so
far this year, have offloaded 49.32 billion rupees ($743.78
million) worth of equities this month.
The broader NSE index was up 0.73 percent at 0800
GMT, while the benchmark BSE index rose 0.68 percent.
Gains were led by blue-chip stocks such as ICICI Bank
, which rose 3.2 percent.
Shares of Utility vehicle maker Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M)
recovered after a torrid last week over a court ruling
temporarily banning diesel vehicle registrations in the capital.
M&M shares gained 2.8 percent.
Miner Vedanta rose 1.72 percent on upbeat Chinese
markets.
Meanwhile, the biggest drag on the NSE index was Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries, India's largest drugmaker,
which skid more than 7 percent after U.S. regulators warned of
standards violations at a key plant.
($1 = 66.3100 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)