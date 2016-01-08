* NSE index gains 0.66 pct, BSE index up 0.64 pct
* Tata Motors rises 3 pct, Axis Bank up 1.25 pct
MUMBAI Jan 8 Indian shares stabilised on
Friday, rising nearly 1 percent as investors bought stocks such
as Tata Motors battered in the previous session at
cheaper valuations.
The benchmark BSE index fell more than 2 percent on
Thursday, hitting its lowest level in over one-and-a-half years
after China accelerated the depreciation of the yuan, triggering
a domino effect in global equity and currency markets.
Indian stocks mirrored markets in Asia that moved higher
after China suspended its market circuit breaker system and set
a firmer midpoint rate for the yuan.
The gains will help soothe frayed nerves back home going
into earnings season next week when Tata Consultancy Services
and Infosys report quarterly results.
"Next week we have numbers (corporate earnings) coming in
thick and thin so markets will look for cues from there,"
Gaurang Shah, vice president at Geojit BNP Paribas said.
The broader NSE index was trading 0.66 percent
higher at 0735 GMT after rising as much as 0.87 earlier in the
session. For the week, the index is set to lose 4.32 percent.
The benchmark BSE index gained 0.64 percent after
rising as much as 0.93 percent earlier. The BSE was on track to
lose 4.4 percent for the week.
Tata Motors rose 3 percent after falling 6 percent in the
previous session.
Axis Bank rose 1.25 percent after falling 5
percent on Thursday.
IT services provider MphasiS was up 2 percent on a
report that Japan's NEC Corp was in early buyout talks.
Among the stocks that traded actively Reliance Industries
gained 1.6 percent, while Larsen & Toubro
fell over 1 percent after CLSA's strategist Christopher Wood
replaced Larsen & Toubro with Reliance in his Asia ex-Japan
long-only portfolio.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)