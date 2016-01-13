* NSE index down 0.4 pct, BSE index down 0.6 pct
* TCS falls over 3 pct on Q3 earnings
* L&T, BHEL decline on poor IIP data
MUMBAI, Jan 13 Indian stocks reversed earlier
gains to hit a one-and-a-half-year low on Wednesday and headed
for their third straight session of losses on disappointment
over corporate earnings, concerns about China, and
profit-booking in broader markets.
Tata Consultancy Services shares fell more than 3
percent after third-quarter dollar revenue of the country's
largest IT services exporter missed street estimates.
Sentiment was also soured as Chinese markets gave up earlier
gains to end 2.4 percent lower, underscoring the fragility of
investor sentiment following last week's rout.
"The market is in a bearish mode. Many frontline stocks have
hit 52-week lows, expectations from earnings are low and
investors are booking profits in mid-cap stocks," said Alex
Mathews, head of research at Geojit BNP Paribas.
The broader NSE index fell as much as 1.1 percent to
its lowest level since July 14, 2014, after rising 1 percent
earlier in the session.
The benchmark BSE index declined as much as 1.2
percent to its lowest level since June 2, 2014.
The NSE index and BSE index were trading down 0.4 percent
and 0.6 percent, respectively at 0805 GMT.
Mid-cap stocks fell the most with the S&P BSE Midcap
down 2.34 percent and the Nifty Midcap 100 sub-index
lower 2.8 percent.
Banking stocks continued to languish with nearly all lenders
trading in the red.
Capital goods stocks such as Larsen & Toubro fell
3.8 percent and BHEL dropped 4.35 percent on
disappointing factory data that came out late on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, shares of Infosys gained 1.5 percent on
hopes that the valuation gap between the stock and larger rival
TCS was closing.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)