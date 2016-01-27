* NSE index up 0.37 pct, BSE index higher 0.39 pct
* HDFC, Power Grid, Bharti Infratel earnings eyed
MUMBAI Jan 27 Indian stocks swung between minor
gains and losses on Wednesday as investors avoided risky bets
ahead of the expiry of January derivative contracts on Thursday
and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement due later in the
day.
Risk appetite for equities was also subdued as crude oil
prices resumed their slide towards $30 a barrel amid data
showing profits earned by Chinese industrial firms in December
fell for a seventh straight month.
Indian markets are expected to be volatile on Thursday with
the expiry of January futures and options contracts.
"The Nifty futures premium for next month is not showing a
substantial increase," said Alex Mathews, head of research at
Geojit BNP Paribas.
"That is a clear sign that people are not willing to carry
forward positions to the next month," said Mathews, adding that
there were uncertainties over China, crude oil and the budget.
The broader NSE index was 0.37 percent higher at
0747 GMT after rising as much as 0.56 percent earlier in the
day.
The benchmark BSE index was 0.39 percent higher
after rising as much as 0.64 percent earlier in the session.
Housing Development Finance Corp rose 0.5 percent
while IDFC Bank gained 3.3 percent, ahead of their
quarterly results due later in the day.
Power Grid Corp of India Ltd rose 3.4 percent and
Bharti Infratel gained 4.7 percent ahead of their
results.
Meanwhile, Axis Bank fell 1.7 percent on reports
that the government was looking to sell some of its stake in the
lender.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)