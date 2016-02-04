* Both NSE, BSE index rise 0.8 pct each

* Upstream oil companies rise on crude rally

* Pharma stocks in limelight after reports of U.S. ruling on APIs

MUMBAI, Feb 4 Indian shares rose on Thursday and headed for their first gain in four sessions, as global risk rally gathered momentum driven by hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve might opt to not raise interest rates at all this year.

Asian shares gained on hopes of a Fed status quo which hammered the dollar and sparked a huge rally in oil prices.

Domestic shares have been taking a beating on the back of declining global crude prices but analysts are certain of a bounce back in shares quickly once the current bout of selling ends globally.

"The top global fears - Chinese hard landing, yuan devaluation, Fed's apathy to financial liquidity, collapsing crude prices - were alleviated yesterday night by sympathetic statements by Fed's (William) Dudley," said Varun Khandelwal, director at Bullero Capital.

"This soothing of nerves led traders to focus once again on the longer term prospects for India."

"The 5 percent rally in crude prices and the PBoC fixing for the yuan coming in sharply higher also helped calm investor nerves," he said.

The broader NSE index was trading up 0.55 percent at 700 GMT after rising as much as 1.29 percent earlier in the session.

The benchmark BSE index was up 0.46 percent after gaining as much as 1.20 percent.

Upstream oil companies Cairn India gained as much as 8.1 percent and ONGC rose 3 percent, tracking the global crude rally.

Meanwhile, pharma stocks fell after reports of a U.S. ruling to produce active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) locally, while CNBC TV 18 reported analysts doubt the veracity of the import ban report. (bit.ly/1KrBZwe) (Reporting by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)