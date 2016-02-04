* Both NSE, BSE index rise 0.8 pct each
* Upstream oil companies rise on crude rally
* Pharma stocks in limelight after reports of U.S. ruling on
APIs
MUMBAI, Feb 4 Indian shares rose on Thursday and
headed for their first gain in four sessions, as global risk
rally gathered momentum driven by hopes that the U.S. Federal
Reserve might opt to not raise interest rates at all this year.
Asian shares gained on hopes of a Fed status quo which
hammered the dollar and sparked a huge rally in oil prices.
Domestic shares have been taking a beating on the back of
declining global crude prices but analysts are certain of a
bounce back in shares quickly once the current bout of selling
ends globally.
"The top global fears - Chinese hard landing, yuan
devaluation, Fed's apathy to financial liquidity, collapsing
crude prices - were alleviated yesterday night by sympathetic
statements by Fed's (William) Dudley," said Varun Khandelwal,
director at Bullero Capital.
"This soothing of nerves led traders to focus once again on
the longer term prospects for India."
"The 5 percent rally in crude prices and the PBoC fixing for
the yuan coming in sharply higher also helped calm investor
nerves," he said.
The broader NSE index was trading up 0.55 percent at
700 GMT after rising as much as 1.29 percent earlier in the
session.
The benchmark BSE index was up 0.46 percent after
gaining as much as 1.20 percent.
Upstream oil companies Cairn India gained as much
as 8.1 percent and ONGC rose 3 percent, tracking the
global crude rally.
Meanwhile, pharma stocks fell after reports of a U.S. ruling
to produce active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) locally,
while CNBC TV 18 reported analysts doubt the veracity of the
import ban report. (bit.ly/1KrBZwe)
(Reporting by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)