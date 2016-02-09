* NSE, BSE fall 1.5 pct each
* IT stocks fall on Cognizant's guidance
* Risk assets drop as investors seek safe-haven assets
MUMBAI, Feb 9 Indian shares fell on Tuesday,
dragged by IT stocks after a disappointing quarterly forecast
from Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, India's
third-biggest software company, while fears of a global slowdown
led investors to dump risky assets.
Cognizant forecast its slowest quarterly revenue growth in
14 years, adding to mounting worries about clients keeping a
tight lid on technology spending.
Asian share markets were scorched on Tuesday as stability
concerns put a torch to European bank stocks and sent investors
stampeding to only the safest of safe-haven assets.
"The last bounce from 7200 was bought by a section of
investors and now they seem to be selling at higher levels,
they're getting justification from the ongoing global selloff,"
said Arun Kejriwal, founder, Kris Research.
"Economy seems to be bottoming out, but that will at least
take one-two quarters to reflect into earnings of the
companies," Kejriwal added.
Late on Monday, India reported GDP figures that suggested
India's economic growth slowed in the last quarter of 2015,
adding to pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government
to expedite stalled reforms in the next session of parliament
when it presents its annual budget.
The broader NSE index fell as much as 1.52 percent
while the benchmark BSE index lost 1.51 percent.
Indian IT stocks such as Infosys Technologies,
Tata Consultancy Services fell on Cognizant's guidance.
Shares of Punjab National Bank, India's fourth
biggest state lender by assets, lost more than 6 percent after
the bank reported lower-than-estimated quarterly earnings.
GAIL was among the gainers, rising ahead of the
company's December quarter earnings which are expected to be
above estimates, traders said.
Among the midcap stocks, India's local search engine
company, Just Dial, traded below its 2013 issue price as traders
cited high valuations and competition from global giants as
reasons to dump the stock.
(Reporting by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)