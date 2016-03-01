MUMBAI, March 1 Indian shares rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday, tracking gains in Asian markets after China eased monetary policy and as investors were comforted after the government stuck to its fiscal deficit target for the year starting in April.

India's broader NSE index gained 2.1 percent, while the benchmark BSE index also rose 2.1 percent.

Both indexes had fallen around 0.6 percent each on Monday as a sharp fall in energy stocks offset the broader optimism sparked by the federal budget. (Reporting by Manoj Rawal and Rafael Nam; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)