* BSE index up 0.44 pct, NSE gains 0.32 pct
* Tata Motors jumps on Feb sales
March 14 Indian shares rose for a second
consecutive session on Monday, led by Tata Motors
after it posted robust sales for February and on improved global
risk appetite after gains on Wall Street and in Europe last
week.
But some caution ahead of consumer inflation
data, due after the close of markets, tempered gains. Analysts
polled by Reuters expect a 5.6 percent rise in consumer prices
in February from 5.69 percent in January, which could leave the
door open for a rate cut by the central bank.
Data earlier showed wholesale price inflation
had fallen a bigger-than-expected 0.91 percent in February,
easing for a 16th consecutive month.
"We have been gaining on rate cut hopes since the budget (on
Feb. 29)," said Daljeet Singh Kohli, head of research at India
Nivesh Securities.
"Markets have already priced in a 25 basis points rate cut,"
he added, noting such a scenario would likely lead to a retreat
in shares.
The broader NSE index rose 0.32 percent to 7,534.33
at 0748 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index gained 0.44
percent to 24,826.10.
Indian shares have risen in eight out of ten sessions in
March, boosted by foreign flows. Overseas investors have bought
a net $1.41 billion worth of shares so far in March, paring this
year's outflows to $1.48 billion.
Among the gainers, Tata Motors rose 3.4 percent, its second
session of gains, after the auto maker on Friday said global
wholesales in February, including that of Jaguar Land Rover,
grew 17 percent.
Iron ore miner NMDC gained 1.2 percent after
raising iron ore lump prices.
Drugmakers, however, dropped after the government banned the
manufacture and sale of more than 300 combination drugs. Pfizer
lost more than 7 percent.
Coal India fell 6.5 percent to a near 2-month low
as the stock turned ex-dividend on Monday.
($1 = 66.9600 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri; Editing by Sunil Nair)