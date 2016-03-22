* NSE index down 0.5 pct, BSE index 0.4 pct lower

March 22 Indian shares edged down on Tuesday after hitting their highest in 11 weeks earlier in the session as investors booked profit in recent outperformers such as ICICI Bank and Hindalco Industries after a powerful rally this month.

Losses were also sparked as Asian stocks seesawed after hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials clouded the country's monetary policy outlook. [MKTS\GLOB]

But overall sentiment remained supported by hopes the Reserve Bank of India would cut interest rates by as much as 50 basis points at its policy review on April 5, on the back of easing inflation and after the government stuck to its fiscal deficit target next year and slashed retail savings rate.

"If the market is letting off some steam then that's par for the course," said Dipen Sheth, head of institutional research at HDFC Securities.

"There are enough reasons for the market to stay at these levels or indeed go up from here."

The broader NSE index was down 0.63 percent at 7,655.25 as of 0821 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index was 0.53 percent lower at 25,151.74.

Both the indexes had earlier hit their highest levels since Jan. 6 and are up nearly 10 percent so far this month.

Recent outperformers led the falls, with ICICI Bank down 1.1 percent though it is still up 22 percent so far this month. Hindalco fell 0.8 percent but is up 24 percent in March.

Cement companies such as Ambuja Cements and ACC fell 3 percent and 1 percent respectively, also on profit-taking.

Among the gainers, Bharat Forge and Mahindra & Mahindra rose about 1 percent each after the Economic Times newspaper reported Airbus was in initial talks with the companies to have some of its aircraft parts forged in India. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)