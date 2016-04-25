* NSE index down 0.76 pct, BSE index falls 0.79 pct
* Asian shares weak
* Fed, BOJ policymakers on deck later this week
April 25 India's benchmark BSE index
fell for a second consecutive session on Monday as worries about
increased capex hit heavyweight Reliance Industries,
while Cairn India was hit after posting a quarterly
loss.
Sentiment was also hit as Asian shares skidded ahead of
central bank meetings in the United States and Japan this
week.
Caution also prevailed as monthly derivatives contracts are
due to expire on Thursday, traditionally marking a volatile
period in markets.
"There are multiple events including central bank meetings
and F&O expiry scheduled for this week so market participants
are a bit cautious ahead of those," said Rikesh Parikh,
vice-president of equities at Motilal Oswal Securities.
The broader NSE index fell 0.75 percent to 7,839.35
by 0825 GMT, declining for a second session after hitting its
highest since Dec. 2 last week.
The BSE index lost 0.79 percent to 25,634.93.
Among decliners, Reliance Industries fell 2 percent despite
posting its highest quarterly profit since December 2007 after
the energy firm said it would raise capex by more than expected
this fiscal year due to downstream operations and spending on
upcoming launch of 4G services.
Meanwhile, Cairn India shed 3.6 percent after the
oil and gas explorer posted a quarterly loss, hit by an
impairment charge.
Auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems dropped 4
percent after its customer Volkswagen posted a
4.1-billion-euros operating loss because of a diesel emissions
test-rigging scandal.
On the other hand, Bharti Airtel <BRTI.NS > rose 2 percent
after the telecoms company said it would consider a share
buyback at its board meeting on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)