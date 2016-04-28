* BSE, NSE index down 1 pct each
* BOJ disappointment weighs
* Maruti Suzuki shares fall over 1 pct
April 28 Indian shares fell more than 1 percent
on Thursday, tracking bearish regional markets after the Bank of
Japan unexpectedly chose not to expand its monetary stimulus and
as sentiment was subdued ahead of the expiry of April derivative
contracts.
Japan's Nikkei fell more than 3 percent after the country's
central bank defied market expectations by holding off from
expanding its monetary stimulus, even as soft global demand, an
unwelcome rise in the yen and weak consumption threatened to
derail a fragile economic recovery.
Analysts warned that Indian markets appeared to be cooling
down after a rally that has sent the broader NSE index
up more than 10 percent since the start of March.
"Expiry and Bank of Japan's move is what led to the downtick
today," said Hemen Kapadia, senior vice president at KR Choksey
Securities in Mumbai.
"Nifty is stretched and overbought at current levels and I
think its going to stagnate here."
The broader NSE index was down 0.93 percent at
7904.15 as of 0753 GMT while the benchmark BSE index
was 1 percent lower at 25801.01.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's shares dropped more than
1 percent as a rise of 1 percent in the Japanese yen directly
affects the margins of India's largest passenger vehicle maker
by 15-20 basis points.
The yen rose nearly 3 percent on Bank of Japan's monetary
policy inaction.
Shares of India's HCL Technologies Ltd lost 3
percent after the company reported March quarter earnings that
were below analysts' estimates.
Among the stocks that gained was India's largest telecom
operator, Bharti Airtel Ltd, after the company
reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday.
Yes Bank Ltd shares rose 3 percent after the
company reported better-than-expected March quarter net profit.
(Reporting by Manoj B Rawal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)