* NSE index down 0.22 pct, BSE index 0.21 pct lower

* Asian stocks at two-month low as oil weighs

* Tata Motors down 3.6 pct on profit-booking

May 10 Indian shares edged lower on Tuesday, a day after posting their best gain in a month, as investors booked profits in some of the recent outperforming blue chips such as Tata Motors.

Investor sentiment was also a bit muted as weak oil prices weighed on Asian stocks, while the dollar got a lift against its peers as the differences in policy directions between the world's top central banks became starker.

Nonetheless, analysts said the sentiment appeared to have recovered, after indexes fell in the previous two weeks, as January-March earnings have largely surpassed or met estimates.

"There is mild profit-booking that we are seeing today but the underlying sentiment remains very positive," said Kishor Ostwal, chairman and managing director, CNI Research.

The broader NSE index fell 0.22 percent to 7,849.40 as of 0644 GMT, after gaining 1.71 percent on Monday to post its biggest single-day percentage gain in nearly four weeks.

The benchmark BSE index was down 0.21 percent at 25,635.03.

Tata Motors fell 3.6 percent, after rising nearly 6 percent in the previous three sessions, following good sales by unit Jaguar Land Rover.

Bharti Airtel was down 1.5 percent, after a two-day rally, following divestment of 950 towers in Congo to reduce debt.

Meanwhile, aluminium rolling company Hindalco Industries dropped 1.8 percent on global aluminium prices slump.

Among gainers, Tata Steel rose 0.7 percent after the company said on Monday it had taken seven expressions of interest for its UK assets to the next stage of the sale process.

Hindustan Unilever, India's largest consumer goods firm, gained 1.76 percent after its fourth-quarter results beat expectations. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)