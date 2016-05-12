* NSE index up 0.57 pct, BSE index 0.63 pct higher
* Bank stocks gain; Govt passes bankruptcy bill
May 12 Indian shares rose on Thursday, led by
lenders such as State Bank of India, after the
country's upper house of parliament passed a new bankruptcy code
to address corporate debts and improve the ease of doing
business.
Shares also recovered from falls on Wednesday as investors
concluded that India's amendment of a tax treaty with Mauritius
would be manageable for markets given capital gains would be
taxed only for future investments.
"Today banking stocks are leading the race, mainly because
of the bankruptcy bill approval," said Rikesh Parikh,
vice-president of equities at Motilal Oswal Securities.
"Investors are taking it (Mauritius tax treaty) positively:
that instead of retrospective taxation in the past, this time
government has taken a step which is prospective."
The broader NSE index gained 0.57 percent to
7,893.12 as of 0651 GMT. It had closed 0.49 percent lower on
Wednesday after falling as much as 1.36 percent during the day.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.63 percent to
25,757.48.
Banking stocks rose, with the S&P BSE Bankex index
rising more than 1 percent. State Bank of India
and ICICI Bank were up 2 percent and 2.8
percent, respectively.
Asian Paints rose 2.2 percent after its
January-March results provided comfort on its volumes and
margins.
But among the decliners, Hindustan Unilever fell 1
percent on profit-booking after two consecutive sessions of
gains in which its shares rose about 2 percent. The consumer
goods firm on Monday posted upbeat March-quarter results.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)