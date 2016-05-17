* NSE index up 0.5 pct, BSE index rose 0.6 pct
* Exit polls see BJP winning key northeastern state
* Asian shares recover from 2-month lows
May 17 Indian shares rose on Tuesday, on track
for the second straight day of gains, after exit polls showed a
likely first-time victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
in the key northeastern state of Assam, in a push for its reform
agenda.
A win in Assam, a tinderbox of ethnic and religious
animosities, would testify to the continuing appeal of the BJP,
the ruling party at the centre, in results that are due on
Thursday.
The outcome is being closely watched by markets as a
potential indicator of the mood of voters in the world's biggest
democracy and gives a snapshot of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
performance as he approaches the half-way mark of his five-year
tenure.
"BJP is likely to consolidate its position in Assam, which
is positive for the government, as it will be able to push
forward its reform agenda more strongly," said K.K. Mital, head
of portfolio management, Globe Capital Market.
Global market sentiment also improved, with Asian shares
recovering from two-month lows on Tuesday, after a rebound in
technology giant Apple Corp and oil price gains boosted Wall
Street.
Reflecting the optimism, the broader NSE index was
up 0.5 percent at 7,900.15 as of 0543 GMT, while the benchmark
BSE index was 0.6 percent higher at 25,806.29.
Blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro Ltd and Housing
Development Finance Corp gained nearly 2 percent each.
State-run oil retailers such as Bharat Petroleum Corp
and Hindustan Petroleum Corp rose 2 percent
each on a hike in retail prices of petrol and diesel.
Sobha Ltd rose 1 percent after the property
developer said it would consider a share buyback during a board
meeting on Thursday.
Sun TV Network Ltd soared as much as 10.4 percent
after exit polls predicted the DMK-Congress alliance will form
the next government in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.
Among the decliners, Tata Coffee dropped as much
as 2.6 percent after it posted a 13 percent fall in
March-quarter consolidated net profit.
Bank of Baroda extended losses after the bank
posted on Friday its second quarterly loss due to a surge in
provisions.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)