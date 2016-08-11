* BSE, NSE indexes up 0.1 pct each
* Asian shares retreat as oil slips
* Bank of Baroda falls 8.6 pct
Aug 11 Indian shares edged up on Thursday after
posting their worst fall in nearly seven weeks in the previous
session, as continued heavy buying by foreign investors helped
lift blue chips such as ITC Ltd even though overall
sentiment remained cautious.
Asian shares reversed recent gains following a drop in oil
prices on a surprising jump in U.S. government stockpiles and
record Saudi Arabian production.
Meanwhile, April-June earnings have mostly missed consensus
estimates, but foreign investors have remained strong buyers,
with Tuesday marking their 23rd consecutive session of
purchases, bringing the total net investments in the year to
$5.25 billion.
"Obviously there are valuation worries, but there is a lot
of liquidity which is keeping the market afloat," said Daljeet
Kohli, director and head of research at IndiaNivesh Securities.
Broader earnings have mostly missed estimates, so the
full-year target has to come down, he added.
The broader NSE index was up 0.12 percent at
8,585.50 as of 0600 GMT, after falling as much as 0.3 percent
earlier in the session.
The benchmark BSE index was 0.13 percent higher at
27,811.41.
Shares of cigarette maker ITC Ltd rose 1.9 percent
after falling 2.4 percent in the last three sessions, while
Reliance Industries gained 1.8 percent after declining
2.6 percent on Wednesday.
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and UltraTech Cement
rose as much as 6.8 percent and 1.5 percent
respectively, after the country's anti-trust regulator on
Wednesday approved UltraTech's deal to buy Jaypee Group's cement
business.
Infrastructure firm Dilip Buildcon jumped 13
percent on its market debut. The stock rose as much as 16
percent over its IPO price of 219 rupees.
But Bank of Baroda fell 8.6 percent after the
country's second-biggest bank by assets on Thursday posted a 60
percent plunge in its June-quarter profit due to a surge in
provisions.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)