* NSE index down 0.09 pct, BSE index falls 0.11 pct
* Asia stocks edge up amid Fed lull
* Indraprastha Gas jumps to record high after upbeat Q1
Aug 23 Indian shares were little changed on
Tuesday as investors awaited cues on whether the Federal Reserve
would raise U.S. interest rates this year.
As the earnings season draws to a close, investors' focus
will shift to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech on
Friday at the annual central bankers' meeting in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, to assess the odds of an interest rate hike in the
coming months.
Broader sentiment also remained edgy with Asian shares
inching higher, while oil prices fell for a second straight
session on supply concerns.
Foreign investors have been buying into Indian shares apart
from those in other emerging markets this year, with Friday
marking their 30th consecutive session of purchases, bringing
the total net investments in the year to $5.85 billion.
But a rate hike by the Federal Reserve could pause the
liquidity-driven rally in Indian stocks, which have risen about
24 percent from their February lows, analysts say.
"There's some bit of caution ahead of the Fed announcement
as a rate hike will definitely stall this rally that we have
seen in Indian stocks and result in some selling pressure," said
Rikesh Parikh, vice-president of equities at Motilal Oswal
Securities.
Sentiment was also muted ahead of the expiry of the
derivative contracts on Thursday.
The benchmark BSE index was 0.11 percent lower at
27,955.35 as of 0527 GMT, while the broader NSE index
was down 0.09 percent at 8,621.55.
Among the gainers, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
rose 2.4 percent after the company completed the sale of its
cement unit to Birla Corp Ltd on Monday.
Shares of Indraprastha Gas gained as much as 7.8
percent to a record high of 786.60 rupees after the company
posting about 44 percent jump in its June-quarter profit, ahead
of market expectations.
But oil refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp fell 3.9
percent despite posting a near 30 percent jump in its
June-quarter profit on profit-booking.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)