* NSE index up 0.14 pct, BSE 0.23 pct higher
* Markets tepid ahead of US jobs data
* Auto stocks buoyed by strong Aug sales data
Sept 2 Indian shares edged up on Friday, helped
by gains in auto stocks such as Hero MotoCorp and Tata
Motors on upbeat August sales data, while broader
sentiment was subdued ahead of a key U.S. jobs report later in
the day.
Asian stock markets wobbled and the dollar was on the
defensive as caution prevailed after downbeat U.S. manufacturing
data tempered recent optimism on the world's largest economy
that had revived expectations for a near-term rate hike by the
Fed.
"The markets are in a consolidation phase after hitting
52-week highs earlier in the week," said Mangesh Kulkarni of
Almondz Global Securities Ltd.
"In the near-term, the NSE index will be factoring in global
cues like the U.S. jobs data and foreign institutional
investments to hit a possible 9,000 points."
The benchmark BSE index was up 0.23 percent at
28,488.73 as of 0704 GMT and the broader NSE index was
up 0.14 percent at 8,786.80, heading for their fourth session of
gains in five.
The BSE index looked set for its first weekly gain in three,
while the NSE index was on track to snap three straight weeks of
losses.
Shares of most Indian auto companies gained, with the Nifty
Auto index rising as much as 1.2 percent to a
record high, after Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors logged robust
monthly sales figures.
Hero MotoCorp jumped as much as 1.87 percent to a record
high of 3,614 rupees after the company reported a 28 percent
surge in its total vehicle sales for August, while Tata Motors
rose 2.3 percent after posting a 6 percent increase in
its monthly sales.
Meanwhile, Idea Cellular extended losses, shedding
as much as 3.4 percent, after Reliance Industries Ltd
announced its foray in to the telecom sector.
Bharti Airtel Ltd dropped up to 1.4 percent before
bouncing back. It slumped 6.3 percent on Thursday after Reliance
Industries unveiled its telecom venture.
Among auto stocks, Bajaj Auto Ltd fell 2.5 percent
after posting a 5.1 percent fall in its August sales.
(Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)