* NSE index down 0.46 pct, BSE index 0.52 pct lower
* Telecom operator Idea top loser on NSE index
* IT stocks drop on concerns about stronger rupee
By Aby Jose Koilparambil
March 20 Indian shares were headed for their
first drop in three sessions on Monday, taking a breather after
the NSE index scaled an all-time high last week, as
software services exporters remained under pressure on worries
about a stronger rupee.
Idea Cellular Ltd fell as much as 14.57 percent,
reversing earlier gains of 14.25 percent, after the telecom
services provider said it would merge with Vodafone Plc's
Indian operations.
Although traders had initially reacted positively to the
news, doubts about Idea's valuations after the merger sent
shares downward, according to traders.
Still, overall sentiment remains positive on hopes for
additional economic reforms from the government. India's cabinet
approved four bills to implement a planned Goods and Services
Tax (GST), a government official said on Monday, paving the way
for the country to implement the landmark tax reform from July.
But concerns about share valuations and a lack of big events
are likely to keep trading rangebound, analysts said.
"We have moved to an event vacuum stage as the quarterly
results are some two-three weeks away. We have little of major
events now. After testing the 9,200 levels (in Nifty), markets
have little to fuel further rally. Investors are looking for
bargains," said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit
Financial Services.
The broader NSE index was down 0.46 percent at
9,117.20 by 0556 GMT. It hit a record high of 9,218.40 on
Friday.
The benchmark BSE index was 0.52 percent lower at
29,495.73.
The IT sector accounted for around 50 percent of the losses
on the Nifty50 index, led by Infosys Ltd which was
down around 2 percent.
The rupee strengthened slightly to 65.4124/4150 per
dollar, not far from the near 17-month high of 65.2250 hit last
week, raising concerns about overseas returns in the sector.
Among the gainers, Kotak Mahindra Bank was up 1.23
percent after the bank said on Friday that it would seek
approval from shareholders to raise the foreign shareholding
limit up to 49 percent.
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)