* NSE index down 0.29 pct, BSE index 0.37 pct lower
* Nifty Pharma index slumps
* Morgan Stanley downgrades banks
By Aby Jose Koilparambil
March 21 Indian shares fell for a second
consecutive session on Tuesday, as lenders such as Axis Bank
were hit by a Morgan Stanley downgrade while worries
of regulatory action from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
triggered selling in drugmakers.
Analysts expect a period of consolidation ahead as investors
focus on individual stock movements as they wait for the
earnings season to start in mid-April.
"The markets have been trending up since December. I think
this week market may just cool off," said Sacchidanand Uttekar,
equity technical analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities.
"There will be profit booking in major index-contributing
stocks including Reliance Industries."
The broader NSE index had closed at a record high
last week.
The index was down 0.29 percent at 9,100.45 by 0713 GMT,
while the benchmark BSE index was 0.37 percent lower at
29,408.59.
Banks were among the biggest losers after Morgan Stanley
downgraded a slew of large Indian lenders, citing expectation of
weak earnings.
Axis Bank fell 2.72 percent and ICICI Bank
lost 0.80 percent.
Drug makers slumped on worries of regulatory action from the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Divi's Laboratories Ltd fell as much as 20 percent
following an import alert issued by the USFDA on products
manufactured at its Visakhapatnam unit
Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd more than doubled
in value on their trading debut. Analysts expect strong
potential for its supermarkets and retail stores.
Bharti Infratel was up more than a percent after
Nettle Infra Investments bought about 21.63 percent stake in co
from promoter Bharti Airtel.
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Vyas Mohan)