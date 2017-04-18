* NSE, BSE indexes up about 0.8 pct
* Financial stocks among top gainers
* Reliance Industries briefly replaces TCS as most valued co
By Darshana Sankararaman
April 18 Indian shares rose on Tuesday after
three straight sessions of falls as the corporate results season
kicked in with banks rallying on expectations of stronger
earnings.
The earnings season got off to a weak start with IT major
Infosys Ltd issuing a lower-than-expected revenue
guidance last week, but analysts still see signs of positive
results this quarter.
"The start was not good, led by IT, but some signs are
coming in that this quarter is going to be good," said Vinod
Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.
"Expectations about quarterly results have started building
up. Investors are expecting some improvement in terms of growth
rates during Q4 compared to Q3," said Dipen Shah, senior vice
president and head of private client group research, Kotak
Securities. He added that PSU banks are expected to perform
better.
The Nifty PSU bank index gained up to 2.47
percent, touching its highest since August 2015.
The broader NSE index was up 0.79 percent at
9,211.90 by 0556 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index was
0.83 percent higher at 29,659.01.
Financials contributed to the majority of gains on the NSE
index with ICICI Bank Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd
leading, up 3.13 percent and 1.27 percent, respectively.
Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda Ltd
rose about 3 percent each on a media report that the
government was working on next round of consolidation which
could see both banks taking over smaller lenders.
Reliance Industries Ltd was among the top gainers,
rising as much as 1.3 percent to 1,410 rupees, surpassing Tata
Consultancy Services' market capitalisation for a brief
moment to become India's most valued company.
Gruh Finance Ltd jumped as much as 8.06 percent
after the housing finance company posted a 26 percent rise in
March-quarter net profit after tax on Monday.
(Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Vyas Mohan)