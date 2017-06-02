* NSE, BSE indexes hit record highs
* Auto stocks surge on May sales data
* Bharti Airtel lead gains on NSE
By Krishna V Kurup
June 2 Indian shares climbed to fresh highs on
Friday, heading for a fourth consecutive week of gains tracking
upbeat Asian markets, with automakers such as TVS Motor Co Ltd
riding high on robust monthly sales data.
Asian markets rose to their best levels in more than two
years as positive data on U.S. manufacturing and employment and
buoyant European factory growth boosted investor optimism.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was last up 0.6 percent.
However, broader gains were capped due to caution ahead of
the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting next week. The
central bank is expected to keep rates on hold on June 7, though
it could soften its hawkish tone after data showed easing
inflation.
"The positive sentiment in global markets could rub off on
the Indian indices this morning after a session of consolidation
on Thursday," IIFL Wealth Management said in a note.
"After disappointing GDP numbers, the next trigger for the
market will be RBI's interest rate stance next week."
The broader NSE index was up 0.36 percent as of 0624
GMT, having hit a high of 9,673.50 earlier in the session, while
the benchmark BSE index was up 0.4 percent, after
hitting a new life-high of 31,332.56. Both indexes have been on
a record-setting spree in recent weeks.
For the week, the NSE index was on track to gain 0.6
percent, while the BSE index was set to add 0.8 percent.
Bharti Airtel Ltd led gains on the NSE, climbing
as much as 3.9 percent, on receiving approval from the capital
markets regulator and stock exchanges for its merger with
Telenor India.
The Nifty Auto Index rose to a record level,
rising as much as 0.93 percent to 10,992.70.
"Two-wheeler companies reported strong wholesale volumes on
the back of wedding season and inventory built-up as companies
ramp up production of BS IV vehicles," IIFL Wealth Management
said.
TVS Motor rose as much as 5.8 percent to an
all-time high after posting a 16 percent rise in total sales for
May on Thursday, while Hero MotoCorp Ltd also climbed
3.1 percent to hit a record high on strong two-wheeler sales in
May.
(Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)