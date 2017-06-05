* NSE index up 0.25 pct, BSE up 0.16 pct
* RCom rises on debt deal with lenders
* Jewellery stocks gain on GST boost
By Tanvi Mehta
June 5 Indian shares hit fresh record highs on
Monday as lenders continued their rally, but gains were capped
ahead of a central bank policy meeting this week.
The Reserve Bank of India is likely to keep interest rates
unchanged at its policy review on Wednesday, but with inflation
well below target its policy statement, it is likely to sound
less hawkish than when the monetary policy committee last met, a
Reuters poll showed.
"I don't see any major triggers for the market," said Dipen
Shah, vice president and head of private client group research
at Kotak Securities.
"People are just waiting and watching."
Sentiment across the globe was muted after U.S. growth in
May missed expectations and after attacks in London killed at
least seven people. Meanwhile, oil prices jumped after Saudi
Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed
their ties with Qatar on Monday.
The broader NSE index rose as much as 0.25 percent
to a record high of 9,677.60. It was last up 0.25 percent at
9,677.55 as of 0607 GMT.
The benchmark BSE index hit a record high of
31,353.65.
Both the NSE index and BSE index have been
on a record-breaking spree in the recent weeks.
Lenders were among the top gainers, with Yes Bank
rising 1.8 percent.
The NSE's bank sub-index has surged about 29
percent this year up to Friday's close, outperforming a near 18
percent gain in the benchmark NSE index, as the country tackles
the non-performing loans in the banking sector.
Among other gainers, Reliance Communications rose
as much as 4.6 percent after the debt-laden mobile carrier said
on Friday it won a seven month reprieve from its lenders.
Shares of jewellery retailers PC Jeweller Ltd,
Gitanjali Gems Ltd and Titan Company Ltd
gained after the Indian government said it will tax gold and
gold jewellery, silver and processed diamonds at 3 percent under
Goods and Services Tax.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)