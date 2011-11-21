(Updates to noon)
NEW DELHI, Nov 21 Indian shares fell 1.4
percent on Monday on broad selling by investors worried about a
depreciating rupee, slowing growth and a sluggish policy
environment, with a shaky global economic backdrop also
dragging.
Energy major Reliance Industries fell as
much as 2.2 percent, while lenders, software outsourcers and top
mobile operator Bharti Airtel were among the other top
losers.
Shares in Bharti dropped as much as 3.4 percent in early
trade after the federal police searched its office
along with that of Vodafone's Indian unit over the
weekend, seeking details on spectrum allocation by the
government to operators between 2001 and 2002.
At noon, (0630 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index
was trading 1.35 percent lower at 16,149.38 points, with 24 of
its components in the red.
The benchmark, which is down more than a fifth
this year, is among the world's worst performing stock index.
Foreign portfolio investors have bought equities worth $571
million so far this year, sharply lower than $29 billion they
invested in 2010.
"A weak rupee is fuelling fears of a large-scale withdrawal
from the (equity) market," said Deven Choksey, managing director
at brokerage K.R. Choksey.
Indian rupee hit a new 32-month low of 51.7950 to a
dollar in early trades as demand from oil refiners weighed.
Traders said the Indian central bank had likely sold dollars
starting 51.79 rupees to arrest the sharp fall.
"A weak rupee means we will continue to import inflation.
This is impacting corporate earnings and weighing on overall
sentiment," said D.D. Sharma, senior vice-president at brokerage
Anand Rathi.
A near double-digit inflation has forced India's
central bank to raise interest rates 13 times since March 2010,
slowing down Asia's third-largest economy.
Top lender State Bank of India, HDFC Bank
and ICICI Bank were down about 1.8 percent each.
India's software exporters, which derive majority
of their revenues from overseas, were down 1.15 percent, on
concerns that a lingering euro zone concerns could curtail
revenue.
"A weak currency wouldn't help IT exporters beyond a point
as they hedge their position," said Ambareesh Baliga, chief
operating officer at brokerage Way2Wealth Securities .
Top software services firm TCS fell 1.87 percent,
while smaller rival Infosys was down 0.78 percent.
Sluggishness in pushing domestic policy reforms
have also hit investor sentiment.
Indian parliament will convene for its winter session on
Tuesday with a long list of pending policy decisions, but
analysts do not expect too many policy initiatives.
The 50-share NSE index was down 1.36 percent at
4,838.90 points.
In the broader market, there were two losers for every
gainer, on a volume of 164 million shares.
The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan
was down 1.67 percent, while Japan's
Nikkei was down 0.32 percent.
* Oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corp,
Hindustan Petroleum Corp, and Bharat Petroleum Corp
were down more than 2 percent on concerns a weakening
rupee would increase their cost of crude import.
* Kingfisher Airlines rose as much as 7.9 percent
on a newspaper report citing an official familiar with the
development that the government had asked state-run Life
Insurance Corp to buy stake in the debt-hobbled airline.
* Suzlon Energy on 15.5 million shares
* Shree Renuka Sugars on 11.1 million shares
* Pipavav Defence and Offshore Eng on 10.8 million
shares
* India cbank likely sold dlrs starting 51.79 rupees
* India bond ylds ranged; sale, buyback details eyed
* Euro subdued but stable, Aussie slips
* Brent above $107; Mideast tension heightens concerns
* Asian shares fall, U.S. deficit deadlock weighs
* Futures open lower as U.S. debt panel eyed
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; editing by Malini Menon)
