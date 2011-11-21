(Corrects para 14 to show foreign portfolio investors bought
equities worth $392.57 million, not $539 million, so far this
year)
* Shares tumble 2.6 pct; Reliance, lenders lead losses
* Rupee hits 52 per dollar, weakest in 32-and-a-half months
* U.S., euro zone sovereign debt worries hit global equities
By Sanjeev Choudhary
NEW DELHI, Nov 21 Indian shares skidded
2.6 percent on Monday to their lowest close in more than six
weeks and falling for an eighth straight session -- their
longest losing streak since May -- as a sharply weaker rupee
hammered sentiment, already weighed by faltering economic and
corporate growth.
The rupee touched its lowest in 32-and-a-half months as
local oil importers bought dollars. Earlier, an Indian finance
ministry official said the monetary authorities had limited
ability to intervene in the forex market.
Fears about Italy and other debt-strapped euro zone nations
with Moody's warning about France's rating outlook also led to
the flight of investors from the risky assets from markets
across the globe.
Shares in energy major Reliance Industries, the
heaviest on the index, led the decline closing 2.7 percent down,
with software outsourcers and lenders also dragging.
The main 30-share BSE benchmark index
fell 425.41 points to 15,946.10 points, posting its worst fall
in more than eight weeks, with all but two of its components
closing in the red. It had shed 4.1 percent on Sept. 22.
The index has fallen 9.2 percent in the last eight trading
sessions amid worries about the inability of the government to
push through major policy decisions and slowing corporate
earnings growth.
"Investors are looking nervous over the
disappointment from the quarterly earnings season and to their
dismay, things are only looking to continue in the same
fashion," said D.K. Aggarwal, chairman of SMC Investments and
Advisors.
He said the outlook for the market had been clouded by the
sharp depreciation in the rupee and high interest rates which
have resulted in cost pressure for companies.
Indian parliament will convene for its winter session on
Tuesday, but investors aren't expecting much in terms of key
reforms proposals getting approved, analysts said.
"All parties are eyeing state elections next year. Very
unlikely that anything of consequence will be passed in the
parliament," said R.K. Gupta, managing director at Taurus Asset
Management in New Delhi.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch has cut its India GDP growth
estimate for FY13 by 30 basis points to 7.2 percent citing "a
deteriorating global environment".
Securities and investment banking group Jefferies too said
investors should expect further earnings downgrades for Indian
companies as profit shrunk in the last quarter and macro
conditions deteriorated.
A near double-digit inflation has forced India's central
bank to raise interest rates 13 times since March 2010, slowing
down Asia's third-largest economy.
Indian shares, down more than a fifth this year, are among
the world's worst performing markets. Foreign portfolio
investors have bought equities worth $392.57 million so far this
year, sharply lower than $29 billion they invested in 2010.
"We need some positive trigger. But there is none," said
Alex Mathews, head of research at Geojit BNP Paribas Financial
Services.
Top lender State Bank of India fell 3.15 percent,
while smaller rivals ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank
shed 5 percent and 2.98 percent respectively.
The lingering euro zone debt crisis and political gridlock
in the United States on how to slash the deficit deepened the
global economic uncertainty, dimming business prospects for
India's software sector that gets bulk of its revenue from
overseas.
Leading software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services
fell 1.8 percent to 1,067.20 rupees, while smaller
rival Infosys closed with a loss of 2.6 percent at
2,670.10 rupees.
"A weak currency wouldn't help IT exporters beyond a point
as they hedge their position," said Ambareesh Baliga, chief
operating officer at brokerage Way2Wealth Securities.
Bharti Airtel fell 2.3 percent after the federal
police searched its office along with that of Vodafone's
Indian unit over the weekend, seeking details on spectrum
allocation by the government to operators between 2001 and 2002.
Bharti Airtel said on Saturday all spectrum given to it had
been as per the government policy, while Vodafone said its
documents were in complete compliance with the governing laws.
The 50-share NSE index also ended down 2.6 percent
at 4,778.35 points. In the broader market, there were three
losers for every gainer on a volume of more than 601 million
shares.
STOCKS THAT MOVED
* Rural Electrification Corp (REC) gained on media
reports that Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has sought the
power regulator's approval to increase tariffs by 38 percent.
REC, a lender to TNEB, ended up 1.82 percent at 181.35 rupees
($3.53).
* Maruti Suzuki, India's top car maker, closed up
0.26 percent, in a market that saw broader sell-off, after
brokerage CLSA said value was emerging in the beaten-down
automaker and its fair value was 1,150-1,325 rupees, much higher
than Monday's closing price of 943.05 rupees.
TOP THREE BY VOLUME
* Suzlon Energy on 43.3 million shares
* Shree Renuka Sugars on 19 million shares
* Pipavav Defence and Offshore Eng on 18 million
shares
