MUMBAI, Nov 23 Indian shares are expected
to start lower on Wednesday, ahead of expiry of monthly
derivative contracts and weighed down by fresh concerns about
the global economy after a downward revision of U.S. growth.
Ambareesh Baliga, chief operating officer at brokerage
Way2Wealth, said Tuesday's mild bounce-back after an 8-day slide
would be shortlived and the undertone was bearish.
"The depreciating rupee is the biggest issue today, which
has potential to paralyse the economy," he said.
The rupee has slumped more than 16 percent from its 2011
high in July and hit an all-time low on Tuesday, driven by
ballooning current account deficit and dwindling inflows.
At 0230 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than
Japan was down 1.5 percent, while the Nifty
India stock futures in Singapore were 1.1 percent lower,
indicating a lower start for the domestic market.
Washington said on Tuesday said the U.S. economy grew at a 2
percent annual rate in the third quarter, below the initial
estimate of a 2.5 percent growth rate.
On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE index ended up 0.75 percent at
16,065.42 points, snapping an eight session losing streak. The
monthly derivative contracts expire on Thursday.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* Siemens Ltd, a unit of Siemens AG,
after power equipment-maker said it posted a 29 percent drop in
September quarter profit, largely hurt by foreign exchange
losses.
* Jet Airways, after the debt-ridden carrier said
it would sell and lease back aircraft and offload land to raise
funds for what its auditors called a cash crunch threatening its
future.
* Kingfisher Airlines after it said aircraft
makers had provided support to the cash-strapped carrier in
various forms including financial support.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro resilient; China PMI in focus
* U.S. crude falls to $97 on slower U.S. economic growth
* Asian shares lower as growth fears hit miners
* Investors, still fixated on EU, sell for 5th day
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Ketan Bondre and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Indian rupee LME price overview
(Reporting by Ketan Bondre and Rajesh Kurup)