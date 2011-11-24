* Sensex, Nifty fall more than 1 pct each
* Slowing growth, inflation, shaky currency weigh
* Tata Steel, Tata Motors fall after Group announces
successor
* Hopes for opening up supermarkets lift retailers
(Updates to mid-morning)
NEW DELHI, Nov 24 Indian shares fell more
than 1 percent in choppy trade on Thursday on mounting concerns
of high inflation, slowing growth and faltering local currency,
while retailers rallied on hopes the supermarket sector will be
opened to foreign firms.
Shares in Tata Steel, Tata Motors and
Tata Consultancy Services skidded lower after the
salt-to-software conglomerate announced a successor to iconic
Chairman Ratan Tata.
India's federal cabinet is set to discuss on Thursday
opening the retail sector with a 51 percent cap on foreign
holding, although it may not take a final decision.
Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd, India's biggest
listed retailer, rose 4.6 percent, while Vishal Retail
rallied 6.6 percent and Shoppers Stop gained 2
percent.
Currently, India allows foreign retailers to take a maximum
51 percent stake in single-brand retailers and 100 percent for
wholesale operations, a policy the world's top retailer Wal-Mart
and Carrefour among others have lobbied to
free up further.
By 11:32 a.m. (0602 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index
was down 1.37 percent at 15,485.55, with all but three
of its components trading in red. The benchmark, which hit a
two-year low on Wednesday, had opened 0.1 percent higher.
"Local concerns are there and global concerns are playing an
equally important role in today's market. The news from the
German bond sale means the European crisis is unlikely to be
resolved soon," said R.K. Gupta, managing director at Taurus
Asset Management.
Asian stocks were subdued and the euro fell to a six-week
low against the yen on Thursday after an unsuccessful German
bond sale raised alarm that Europe's ever-worsening sovereign
debt crisis is starting to affect even the continent's economic
powerhouse.
"Also, it seems like FIIs (foreign institutional
investors)are losing confidence in the India growth story,"
Gupta said.
The main index is down more than 24 percent this year to be
among the world's worst-performing equity markets.
Foreign funds have been net sellers of more than $600
million worth of shares over six trading sessions till Tuesday,
reducing the net inflows in 2011 to about $113 million, sharply
below record investments of more than $29 billion seen in 2010.
Shares in Tata Steel fell 3.4 percent, while top software
exporter Tata Consultancy Services and vehicle maker Tata Motors
were down more than 1 percent each.
Tata Group, India's biggest corporate house, said on
Wednesday Cyrus Mistry would succeed Ratan Tata when he retires
in December 2012, ending a global search that lasted more than a
year.
Mistry, whose father is the biggest shareholder in the Tata
Sons holding company, has big shoes to fill in succeeding Ratan
Tata, who has built the group from a $5 billion operation of
steel making, commercial vehicles and hotels into a global
empire with $83 billion in annual revenue.
Energy major Reliance Industries, India's
most-valuable firm and the heaviest stock in the main index,
fell 1.3 percent, while software bellwether Infosys Ltd
was down 1.2 percent.
Infosys Chief Executive S.D. Shibulal said on Wednesday the
No.2 Indian software services exporter expects its fiscal
third-quarter sales close to the low end of its forecast as
customers delay decisions on large contracts amid economic
uncertainties.
The 50-share NSE index was down 1.30 percent at
4,645.55. In the broader market, there were more than two losers
for every gainer on volume of about 236 million shares.
Traders said the market would remain volatile on Thursday
due to the expiry of monthly derivative contracts later in the
day.
The rupee, which has slumped more than 14.5 percent this
year due to a swelling current deficit and dwindling inflows,
was trading higher on suspected central bank intervention and
corporate dollar sales.
The currency, Asia's worst performer this year, hit a record
low on Tuesday and is vulnerable to portfolio outflows if the
euro zone crisis and U.S. debt woes dampen global risk appetite.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* SKS Microfinance reversed early gains of 5
percent and were down 1.3 percent at 113.95 rupees. The
microlender said on Wednesday its founder Vikram Akula resigned
as chairman and named an independent director as an interim
replacement.
* Thomas Cook India was down 0.3 percent at 37.75
rupees. The tour operator said its operations would not be
affected by the financial troubles of its British parent.
MAIN TOP THREE BY VOLUME
* Suzlon Energy on 16.3 million shares
* Shree Renuka Sugars on 9.6 million shares
* Unitech Ltd on 7.7 million shares
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro spooked as German auction rings alarm bells
* Brent oil up above $107 as winter, Mideast support
* German bond sale shakes euro, stocks subdued
* Wall St falls for 6th day; German bunds spark fear
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)
