* NSE index gains 0.1 pct, BSE adds 0.2 pct
* Energy firms, property developers gain
* Markets more hopeful of govt reforms - analysts
MUMBAI, March 11 Indians shares edged higher on
Friday in a volatile session as energy firms such as Reliance
Industries rallied after the country simplified oil and gas
licensing rules, while property developers gained after
parliament passed a real estate bill.
The reforms raised hopes the government would take further
measures after key parts of its legislative agenda, including a
revamp of the goods and services tax (GST), had been stuck in
parliament. The government controls the lower house of
parliament but not the upper.
The broader NSE index was tentatively headed for a
weekly gain of 0.1 percent, its second consecutive weekly
advance, marking a revival in sentiment after the government
stuck to its fiscal deficit target for next year in the budget
unveiled on Feb. 29.
But recent outperformers such as Bharti Airtel
fell as investors booked profits, capping broader gains.
Arun Kejriwal, a director at Kris Research, said he was
encouraged the government was starting to bring to reality some
of the measures it had discussed over the last two years.
"The upper house of parliament is functioning, and some key
bills have been passed. Expect GST to be passed after recess
(next month)," Kejriwal said.
The broader NSE index was up 0.1 percent at 0835
GMT, while the benchmark BSE index gained 0.2 percent.
Among gainers, Reliance Industries rose 0.45
percent after India on Thursday simplified oil and gas licensing
rules in a bid to unlock $40 billion in oil and gas output.
Property developer DLF advanced 0.6 percent after
India's upper house of parliament passed a bill on Thursday to
regulate the real estate sector.
The legislation could protect home buyers and ensure the
timely execution of projects to boost investor confidence and
stamp out illegal practices.
Meanwhile, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, the operator
of India's largest carrier IndiGo, jumped 2.4 percent after
saying it had taken delivery of its first Airbus A320 Neo
aircraft.
But investors also booked profits in recent outperformers,
with Bharti Airtel falling 0.2 percent after gaining 2.1 percent
over the previous three sessions.
(Reporting by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Sunil Nair)