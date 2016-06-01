* NSE index up 0.49 pct, BSE index up 0.43 pct
* GDP grows 7.9 pct y/y in March qtr
* Consumer non-cyclicals rally
June 1 Indian shares rose to their strongest
level since late October on Wednesday as firms reliant on
consumer demand, such as cigarette maker ITC, advanced
on data showing the economy grew faster than expected in the
previous quarter.
India gathered momentum from January to March to extend its
lead as the world's fastest growing large economy, with gross
domestic product expanding at a
stronger-than-expected rate of 7.9 percent, government data
showed on Tuesday.
The strong headline number adds to optimism about India's
economy, with shares gaining around 4 percent in May to become
Asia's best performer last month on forecasts of an above
average monsoon and upbeat earnings from blue chip companies.
Separately, a business survey showed manufacturing activity
increased for a fifth consecutive month in May.
"I think the GDP data is basically one driving factor...and
apart from GDP data it is the earnings growth and allocation of
higher sum of money by global FIIs to local markets...all these
three factors are definitely playing a role in bringing the
market up now," said Deven Choksey, managing director at KR
Choksey Securities.
"The GDP has started looking up mainly because of revival of
the projects that were stalled in the economy earlier."
The broader NSE index rose 0.49 percent to 8,199.80
as of 0817 GMT, after earlier climbing as much as 0.68 percent
to its strongest since Oct. 27.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.43 percent to
26,781.49, after rising earlier to its strongest since Oct. 30.
Shares of ITC and Hindustan Unilever rose
more than 1 percent, after the GDP data showed consumer spending
rose 8.3 pct in Jan-March from a year earlier.
Among other gainers, Axis Bank was up 0.64 percent
after earlier hitting its highest since Oct. 26, as the Reserve
Bank of India raised the limit for foreign shareholding in the
country's third-biggest private lender to up to 62 percent from
49 percent.
Airline stocks fell after the government increased jet fuel
prices by 9.2 percent. Jet Airways (India) Ltd slipped
2.20 percent, while InterGlobe Aviation Ltd lost 4.54
percent.
(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Biju Dwarakanath)