* NSE index down 0.9 pct, BSE 1.1 pct lower
* Global concerns grow over 'Brexit'
* India's April industrial output shrinks
June 13 Indian shares fell more than 1 percent
on Monday and were headed for their third straight session of
losses on renewed worries about the impact of Britain's June 23
referendum on whether to leave the European Union and about
upcoming central bank meetings.
Asian markets slumped after a survey on Friday put the
'Leave' campaign 10 points ahead, although two polls on Saturday
showed voters were still closely divided, underlining the
contradictory polling less than two weeks before the referendum.
Meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of England, Swiss
National Bank and the Bank of Japan are also awaited this week.
All are likely to keep monetary policy steady.
At home, investors were also spooked after data released
late on Friday showed India's industrial output unexpectedly
fell in April, the first contraction in three months.
Investors' focus will now shift to the consumer price data
due to be released later in the day, with analysts expecting it
to have edged up for a second straight month in May.
"FII (foreign institutional investor) flows have been quite
healthy now, at least for the last couple of months, driven by
lot of positivity in India. But this exit ('Brexit') would
overshadow all the positives for India, so you would expect FII
flows to revert back," said Ravi Sundar Muthukrishnan, co-head
Institutional Equity Research, ICICI Securities.
The broader NSE index was down 0.88 percent at
8,097.80 as of 0754 GMT, after falling as much as 1.3 percent to
its lowest since May 26 earlier in the day. It lost 1.25 percent
in the previous two sessions, and had hit a more than
seven-month high on Tuesday.
The benchmark BSE index was 1.09 percent lower at
26,346.08, after declining as much as 1.4 percent.
Shares of industrial companies Larsen & Toubro Ltd
, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Power Grid
Corp of India fell after disappointing industrial
production data.
Among other losers, Tata Steel fell 3.3 percent
after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to "sell" from
"neutral", saying most potentially positive catalysts for it had
already been priced in.
