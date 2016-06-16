* NSE index, BSE index down 1.1 pct each
* Expect volatility to continue - analyst
* Fed hints at two rate hikes in 2016
June 16 Indian shares fell more than 1 percent
on Thursday, heading for their fifth fall in six sessions,
reflecting the negative sentiment across the globe after the
Bank of Japan refrained from taking further stimulus steps.
The BOJ's action came after the U.S. Federal Reserve left
interest rates unchanged overnight as widely expected, while
warning slower economic growth would crimp the pace of monetary
policy tightening in future years. The U.S. central bank still
stuck to its plan to raise rates twice in 2016.
The BOJ's decision comes amid fears about the impact of
Britain's June 23 referendum on whether it should exit the
European Union.
"In short term, I expect volatility to continue," said
Abhishek Jain, head of research, KR Choksey Securities.
"Even in safe stocks, there is going to be impact of Brexit
in many companies, as there is cross currency. People are
looking at books and gains and buying at lower levels."
The broader NSE index was down 1.13 percent at
8,113.91 as of 0753 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index
was 1.11 percent lower at 26,428.64.
Losses were across the board, with only six of the Nifty 50
stocks trading higher.
The NSE banking index, which rose 1.84 percent in
the last two days, fell as much as 2.1 percent, with ICICI Bank
down 3.63 percent and IndusInd Bank losing
2.75 percent.
Software services exporters declined, with Infosys
down 1 percent and Tata Consultancy Services 0.82
percent lower.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)