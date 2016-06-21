* NSE index down 0.18 pct, BSE index 0.14 pct lower

* Traders opt for mid-cap stocks - analyst

* Rural mkt-driven stocks up on monsoon progress

June 21 Indian shares edged down on Tuesday as investors booked profit after a rally in the previous session, even as sentiment was supported by growing expectations that Britons will vote to remain in the European Union in this week's referendum.

Indian shares have surged 17.9 percent since hitting a near two-year low on Feb. 29 on the back of rising optimism about earnings and the domestic economy.

India announced on Monday sweeping reforms to rules on foreign direct investment, clearing the way for Apple to open stores in the country and announcing easier terms for investors in sectors ranging from civil aviation to pharmaceuticals.

That broader optimism helped shares overcome disappointment after Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Saturday unexpectedly said he would step down after his tenure ends in September.

But for now, analysts said, investors would be choosy, picking specific sectors such as mid-caps.

"It is a market where people are more comfortable buying into a bottom-up approach, buying into the mid-cap counter," said Deven Choksey, managing director at KR Choksey Securities.

The broader NSE index was down 0.18 percent at 8,223.95 as of 0840 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index was 0.14 percent lower at 26,829.58. The NSE Midcap index was up 0.09 percent.

HDFC Bank, Infosys Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd and NTPC Ltd were among the laggards, losing as much as 0.93 percent to 2.14 percent on profit-booking.

Among gainers, companies focussed on rural markets rose after the weather office said on Monday monsoon rains had covered nearly half of the country.

Automobile companies Bajaj Auto Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, TVS Motor Co Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose as much as 0.93 percent to 1.54 percent. (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)