* NSE index down 0.18 pct, BSE index 0.14 pct lower
* Traders opt for mid-cap stocks - analyst
* Rural mkt-driven stocks up on monsoon progress
June 21 Indian shares edged down on Tuesday as
investors booked profit after a rally in the previous session,
even as sentiment was supported by growing expectations that
Britons will vote to remain in the European Union in this week's
referendum.
Indian shares have surged 17.9 percent since hitting a near
two-year low on Feb. 29 on the back of rising optimism about
earnings and the domestic economy.
India announced on Monday sweeping reforms to rules on
foreign direct investment, clearing the way for Apple
to open stores in the country and announcing easier terms for
investors in sectors ranging from civil aviation to
pharmaceuticals.
That broader optimism helped shares overcome disappointment
after Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Saturday
unexpectedly said he would step down after his tenure ends in
September.
But for now, analysts said, investors would be choosy,
picking specific sectors such as mid-caps.
"It is a market where people are more comfortable buying
into a bottom-up approach, buying into the mid-cap counter,"
said Deven Choksey, managing director at KR Choksey Securities.
The broader NSE index was down 0.18 percent at
8,223.95 as of 0840 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index
was 0.14 percent lower at 26,829.58. The NSE Midcap index
was up 0.09 percent.
HDFC Bank, Infosys Ltd, Larsen & Toubro
Ltd and NTPC Ltd were among the laggards,
losing as much as 0.93 percent to 2.14 percent on
profit-booking.
Among gainers, companies focussed on rural markets rose
after the weather office said on Monday monsoon rains had
covered nearly half of the country.
Automobile companies Bajaj Auto Ltd, Hero MotoCorp
Ltd, TVS Motor Co Ltd and Mahindra &
Mahindra Ltd rose as much as 0.93 percent to 1.54
percent.
(Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)