June 27 Indian shares swung between gains and
losses on Monday, as investors continued to digest the fallout
of Britain's decision to leave the European Union and as cement
makers and agriculture-related firms rose on forecast of an
extended monsoon season.
The chief of the country's weather office told Reuters on
Friday that monsoon rains were likely to end later than usual
this year, with plentiful showers towards the latter stages of
the season, helping farmers recover from two straight
droughts.
Analysts warned the Brexit vote would still weigh on
domestic markets, even though some sectors were expected to
benefit. Shares of oil marketing companies, for example, rallied
on Monday after crude prices slumped.
Brexit still remains a concern across the globe, said
Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president-research at SMC Global
Securities.
"It (Brexit) is an event which you can say is low
probability, high impact. All the market participants have never
expected this to happen. So, this is a kind of breather which
markets are taking before taking their new direction after the
event (Brexit) has happened."
The broader NSE index was up 0.16 percent at
8,101.90 as of 0909 GMT, after falling as much as 4.15 percent
in the previous session, its biggest single-day percentage fall
since Feb. 11.
The benchmark BSE index was down 0.12 percent at
26,366.52.
Shares of software services companies led declines, given
their hefty exposure to Europe. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
dropped as much as 3.55 percent, while Infosys Ltd
and HCL Technologies ltd fell about 2.80
percent each.
Meanwhile, shares of consumer giants Hindustan Unilever Ltd
and ITC Ltd gained 1.72 and 2.06 percent,
respectively. Monsanto India Ltd jumped 8.21 percent.
Cement makers were also among the top gainers, with
UltraTech Cement Ltd up 2.93 and ACC Ltd 3.49
percent higher.
Oil marketing companies Hindustan Petroleum Corp,
Bharat Petroleum Corp and Indian Oil Corp
gained between 2.20 and 5.21 percent, supported by continued
declines in global crude prices.
