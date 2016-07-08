* NSE index down 0.17 pct, BSE index 0.31 pct lower
* June-qtr earnings, U.S. jobs report eyed
* Telecom stocks down on govt demand for $1.8 bln in
payments
July 8 Indian shares were headed for a weekly
fall on Friday as investors braced themselves for the start of
the quarterly earnings season, with global equity markets
cautiously lower ahead of U.S. jobs data.
With the European economy threatened by Britain's decision
to leave the EU, investors are counting on the resilience of the
U.S. economy to support global growth as they await
closely-followed U.S. payrolls report later on Friday.
Markets back home were a bit groggy after having rallied
about 19 percent since hitting a near two-year low on Feb. 29
amid forecasts for above-normal monsoon rains after successive
droughts and a recovery in company earnings in the March
quarter.
Investors were also girding themselves for quarterly
earnings, starting with software maker Infosys on July
15.
"Global events will keep investors restless but
domestically, things have improved. So if I have to trade on
Nifty, I would lighten my position ahead of the earnings but for
broader markets, domestic-focussed stocks will remain of
interest," said Amar Ambani, head of research at IIFL.
Investors are now awaiting the approval of the goods and
services tax (GST) bill in the upcoming session of parliament
that starts on July 18 and policy measures by the new central
bank chief to prop up stocks.
At 0751 GMT, the broader NSE index was down 0.17
percent at 8,324.54 while the benchmark BSE index fell
0.31 percent to 27,117.82.
Among the losers, telecom stocks such as Bharti Airtel
and Idea Cellular fell 2.4 percent and 2.8
percent respectively after the Department of Telecommunication
said it is in the process of issuing demand notices to six
operators for a combined payment of 120 billion rupees in
payments for "understatement of revenue" between 2006/07 to
2009/10.
Zee Learn, which runs the Kidzee chain of
pre-schools, surged 10.4 percent after its profit before tax for
the June quarter more than doubled to 80.1 million rupees.
Lupin rose 1 percent, its second session of gains,
after the drugmaker said the US Food and Drug Administration had
concluded the inspection of its Goa facility.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)