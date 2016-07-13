* NSE index down 0.16 pct, BSE index 0.11 pct lower
* Investors book profits; brace for quarterly earnings
* Investors await govt announcement on new RBI governor
July 13 India's NSE index came off an
11-month high on Wednesday and was headed for its first fall in
three sessions as investors booked profits ahead of quarterly
results.
Uncertainty also prevailed in the market as investors await
the government's announcement on the next central bank governor
after local media reported it could come this week.
Meanwhile, soaring food prices drove headline inflation to
its highest level in nearly two years in June, data released
late on Tuesday showed, increasing the odds of the central bank
keeping interest rates on hold next month.
"Traders are booking profits as we move into the earnings
season, where broad-based moves are expected to be replaced by
sector-specific moves," said Anand James, chief market analyst
at Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services.
The broader NSE index fell as much as 0.32 percent, after
rising to its highest level since Aug. 11, 2015 earlier in the
session.
The benchmark BSE index dropped as much as 0.20
percent, after hitting its highest mark since Aug. 20, 2015
earlier in the day.
Banks were among the biggest losers, with major public
sector banks dragging the Nifty Bank Index down 0.55
percent after rallying 3.6 percent in the previous two sessions.
Yes Bank Ltd fell as much as 1.4 percent, Axis
Bank Ltd declined up to 1.76 percent, and IndusInd
Bank Ltd lost as much as 1.98 percent.
Meanwhile, oil stocks rallied on reports the government had
approved a 25 paise hike in kerosene prices per month until
April 2017. The S&P BSE Oil and Gas Index was up 1.04
percent, with Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd gaining
4.85 percent and Oil India Ltd rising 3.38 percent.
Dairy food processor Kwality Ltd gained 6.1
percent on a $77.43 million capital commitment from KKR, while
Bharat Heavy Electricals hit a near six-month high
on report of a new power plant deal.
(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)