July 20 Indian shares rose on Wednesday as drug makers such as Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Aurobindo Pharma gained after getting approvals for generic versions of a blockbuster cholesterol drug in the U.S.

A U.S. judge on Tuesday refused to issue a temporary restraining order blocking the approval of new generic versions of AstraZeneca's drug Crestor in the United States.

Broader sentiment however remained weak as investors kept an eye out for the passage of a revamped goods and services tax (GST) bill and on corporate earnings.

"It's a wait-and-watch scenario, more stock-specific as the broad market is very cautious," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services.

"The focus is on results and GST."

The broader NSE index was up 0.42 percent at 8,562.35 as of 0640 GMT.

The benchmark BSE index was 0.39 percent higher at 27,896.35.

Both the indexes extended gains from the previous session.

The Nifty Pharma Index gained as much as 1.62 pct, with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rising 2.18 percent and Aurobindo Pharma climbing 3.52 percent on the U.S. ruling.

The Nifty Midcap 100 Index, which hit a record high last week, was up 0.75 pct, with Piramal Enterprises and Cadila Healthcare among the top percentage gainers.

Wipro fell as much as 5.69 percent after the country's third-biggest software services exporter on Tuesday posted results that missed estimates and forecast muted guidance. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)