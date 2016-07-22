* NSE index up 0.12 pct, BSE index 0.05 pct higher
* People worried about asset quality of PSU banks-analyst
* Biocon rises to record high, profit tops estimates
July 22 Indian shares were little changed on
Friday as gains in market heavyweight ITC Ltd on the
back of strong quarterly earnings helped offset lacklustre
performance by banking and IT sectors.
Broader sentiment was also subdued after Wall Street cooled
off on Thursday as disappointing quarterly reports from Intel
Corp and from transportation companies stalled momentum
in a U.S. corporate earnings season that has been better than
feared.
"There is a concern which is now coming back into PSU banks,
people are worried about their asset quality. That is why
investors are getting cautious and booking profits there," said
Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities.
The Nifty Bank index and the Nifty Private Bank
index fell as much as 0.66 percent and 0.51
percent, respectively, after earnings from HDFC Bank
and Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday raised concerns
about bad loan ratios in the sector.
Some amount of profit-taking and shuffling was taking place
since there had not been a major correction in the market, Dewan
added.
The broader NSE index was up 0.12 percent at
8,519.90 as of 0626 GMT after declining as much as 0.24 percent
earlier in the session.
The benchmark BSE index was 0.05 percent higher at
27,725.73.
For the week, the NSE index was down 0.2 percent and the BSE
index was lower 0.3 percent.
Axis Bank, Federal Bank and Vijaya Bank
are some of the banks scheduled to report later in the
day.
Meanwhile, ITC shares rose as much as 2.2 percent after the
country's biggest cigarette maker on Thursday reported a more
than 10 percent rise in net profit for the first quarter.
Biopharmaceutical company Biocon Ltd rose to a
record high after profit topped estimates, and the company and
Mylan said their regulatory submission for proposed
Biosimilar Pegfilgrastim, a drug used to bolster white blood
cells in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy, was accepted
for review by the European Medicines Agency.
