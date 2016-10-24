* NSE index up 0.05 pct; BSE index rises 0.13 pct
* Asian stocks eke out gains
* Bharti Airtel, Idea fined by telecoms regulator
Oct 24 Indian shares rose marginally on Monday,
swinging between gains and losses and tracking muted Asian
peers, as investors remained cautious ahead of a key week for
quarterly results for companies such as HDFC Bank and
Axis Bank.
The broader NSE index was trading 0.05 percent
higher at 8,697.40 as of 0557 GMT, after falling as much as 0.1
percent earlier in the session.
The benchmark BSE index was up 0.13 percent at
28,113.85.
"I expect the market to be range-bound between 8,300-8,900
points," said R.K. Gupta, managing director of Taurus Asset
Management.
"It could be difficult to break the resistance at 8,900 as
results of IT companies and Reliance Industries has
shown that earnings this quarter may be sluggish."
Bank stocks such as Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda
rose more than 2 percent, with the Nifty Bank index
extending gains from last week.
IT services and consulting company Mindtree Ltd
lost as much as 5.7 percent after posting a 37 percent fall in
consolidated profit for the September quarter on Friday.
Wipro Ltd dropped as much as 4.3 percent after the
company said it expected modest growth in revenue from its IT
services business for the December-quarter despite the
acquisition of U.S.-based cloud services company Appirio.
Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular fell as
much as 1.76 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, after
India's telecoms regulator imposed a $455 million fine on the
companies, saying they were denying rival Reliance Jio
sufficient interconnection points.
Idea Cellular is scheduled to report September-quarter
results later in the day.
In Asia, stocks drifted without clear direction on Monday
after Wall Street's sluggish performance late last week, as
fresh comments from a Federal Reserve official boosted bets of a
rate hike by year-end.
