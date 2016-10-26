BUZZ-India's Suzlon Energy surges to 16-mth high on strong quarterly results
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
* NSE index down 0.66 pct; BSE down 0.82 pct
* Axis Bank biggest percentage loser
By Arnab Paul
Oct 26 Indian shares fell on Wednesday, on track for a second day of losses, dragged lower by financial stocks such as Axis Bank after the lender reported a quarterly profit slump, with weak global cues further weighing on the sentiment.
Asian shares declined, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan sliding 0.69 percent.
Back home, financial stocks were the biggest contributors to the market declines, with Nifty Bank index falling 1.2 percent.
Axis Bank was down 8 percent after reporting an 83 percent fall in net profit for the quarter ended September, after a sharp rise in bad loans, highlighting Indian banking sector's distressed loan burden.
"There won't be a vertical recovery and I expect Axis Bank to take a hit for another two weeks," said Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Ltd.
The broader NSE index was down 0.66 percent at 8,634.15 as of 0616 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index was trading 0.82 pct lower. Both indexes fell to their lowest in more than a week earlier in the session.
Among other losers, consumer goods heavyweights such as ITC Ltd was down 1.7 percent as investors exercised caution ahead of quarterly results scheduled later in the day.
India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel was among the gainers, rising as much as 3.6 percent after it reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.
Kotak Mahindra was up 3.7 percent after reporting a 43 percent rise in quarterly net profit late on Tuesday.
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services rose as much 7.2 percent, its highest in four months after reporting a 14 percent increase in assets under management as of Sept. 30. (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
May 19 India's BSE index edged up on Friday after touching a record high, its fourth peak in five sessions, as profit-booking pared overall gains led by consumer stocks that rallied after rates for goods and services under a new tax were finalised. The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.10 percent at 30,464.92 after rising as much as 0.91 percent earlier in the session to its highest ever, while the broader NSE index ended 0.02 percent lower at 9,427.90.