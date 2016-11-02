Nov 2 Indian shares fell more than 1 percent on
Wednesday, as signs that the U.S. presidential election was
tightening rattled global investors, sending Asian shares to
seven-week lows and putting the U.S. dollar on the defensive.
The broader NSE index fell 1.08 percent to
8,533.05 as of 0553 GMT, with only six stocks on the index
trading higher.
The benchmark BSE index was 0.98 percent lower at
27,603.59, after falling as much as 1.23 percent earlier.
Financial and energy stocks led the losses on both the
indexes, with Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda,
Bharat Petroleum Corp and Oil and Natural Gas Corp
among the top percentage losers.
NSE's volatility index, or the fear gauge, rose as
much as 8.39 percent to its highest in about a month.
In Asia, markets were beginning to rethink their long-held
bets of a victory for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton amid
signs her Republican rival Donald Trump could be closing the
gap, forcing money out of riskier assets and into safe-havens
such as the Japanese yen and gold.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dropped 1.2 percent, while Japan's Nikkei
fell 1.5 percent.
Overnight on Wall Street, the U.S. S&P 500 Index fell
to a four-month closing low, while the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 0.6 percent and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 0.7 percent.
"Weak global markets and concerns over the U.S. elections,
which is impacting global markets, have also affected our
markets this morning. There aren't any major domestic negatives
today," said Dipen Shah, senior vice president, PCG Research at
Kotak Securities.
While it was too early to conclude on the implications based
on the election results, IT stocks could probably face immediate
pressure, Shah said.
Software exporters Tata Consultancy Services fell
as much as 1.7 percent, Wipro lost as much as 1.81
percent while Infosys was lower by as much as 0.94
percent.
The Nifty IT index dropped more than 1 percent to
its lowest in more than two years.
