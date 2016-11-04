(Corrects to remove extraneous matter in paragraph 7)

* NSE index down 0.26 pct, BSE index falls 0.15 pct

* GST rate bands announced; consumer stocks gain

By Tanvi Mehta

Nov 4 Indian shares fell to their lowest in nearly four months on Friday, led by drug makers, after Bloomberg reported that U.S. prosecutors could file charges by year-end in a criminal investigation of generic makers over suspected price collusion.

Indian drug makers, most of which count the United States as their biggest export market, were the top losers on the key indexes on Friday.

There were steep declines in the shares of global generic drug makers on Thursday after the report, which also said that high-level executives were likely to be charged in an ongoing investogation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (bloom.bg/2e6cZjF)

The investigation has been going on for at least two years, and several companies, including Indian drug majors Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, have disclosed it earlier.

On Friday, a Sun Pharma spokesman said the company continues to cooperate with the DoJ, and has no other detais to offer at the moment. A spokesman for Dr Reddy's declined comment.

Sun Pharma, the world's fifth-largest generic drugs manufacturer, fell as much as 7.2 percent, while Dr. Reddy's lost as much as 5.5 percent.

The Nifty pharmaceuticals index fell as much as 4.8 percent.

The broader NSE index was down 0.26 percent at 8463.15 as of 0619 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 11.

Shares have fallen for four consecutive sessions, and are down 2.1 percent for the week, its biggest weekly fall since the week ended on Sept. 30.

The benchmark BSE index was 0.15 percent lower at 27,390.13, its lowest since July 8, and was headed for a 1.9 percent weekly fall.

The falls in shares of the drug makers shares offset gains in consumer goods companies on hopes the government would apply lower tax rates for the sector after announcing on Thursday the four main rate bands for a new Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Though those are steeper than the rates proposed earlier analysts said the consumer goods sector would likely see the lower rates applied.

ITC Ltd rose 4.3 percent, Hindustan Unilever was up 1.89 percent, Dabur India up 1.7 percent and Colgate-Palmolive (India) up 3.5 percent.

The Nifty FMCG index gained as much as 4 percent in its biggest percentage gain in eight months.

Sentiment was laso hit by continued uncertainty about the U.S. election on Tuesday, which polls show could be nail-bitingly close.

"There will just be stock specific action today," said Jayant Manglik, President of Retail Distribution at Religare Securities.

"If there is any change in lead position in U.S., then there will be some action."

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru)