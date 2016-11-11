* NSE index down 1.75 pct, BSE 1.65 pct lower
* Only 3 stocks trading in green on NSE index
* Financial stocks among top percentage losers
By Darshana Sankararaman
Nov 11 Indian shares fell more than 1.5 percent
on Friday, tracking losses in Asian markets, on fears that
incoming U.S. President Donald Trump's policies would be
inflationary, leading to higher U.S. interest rates and denting
the appeal of emerging markets.
U.S. bond yields have surged after Trump's election on
worries his policies stance - from protectionism and fiscal
expansion - will boost inflation and lead the Federal Reserve to
raise interest rates more than expected.
Higher U.S. interest rates could make emerging markets less
attractive for global investors, sparking outflows and hitting
currencies such as the rupee.
The partially convertible rupee was at 67.0400 per
dollar versus its previous close of 66.6250. It fell as low as
67.2000, its lowest since Aug. 29, earlier in the day.
"The larger cause of worry is with the currency. In global
markets, some of the currencies are getting hit very badly
against the dollar, resulting in significant amount of economic
damage to those countries," said Deven Choksey, managing
director at KR Choksey Securities.
The broader NSE index was 1.75 percent lower at
8,376.35 by 0641 GMT, and was down 0.68 percent for the week.
The benchmark BSE index was 1.65 percent lower at
27,062.58, and was down 0.77 percent for the week.
Only three stocks on the NSE index were in positive
territory.
The Nifty bank index dropped as much as 1.41
percent, after a four-session winning streak on the back of
hopes that India's unexpected push to withdraw larger banknotes
from circulation would lead to a surge in lenders' cash
positions.
ICICI Bank Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd were
among the biggest percentage losers on the index.
The Nifty IT index fell 2.51 percent, heading for
its biggest weekly fall since mid-February, on worries about
what Trump's election would meant for the export-dependent
sector.
HCL Technologies Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd
fell 4.39 percent and 3.06 percent, respectively.
Among gainers, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
rose as much as 6.27 percent after the world's fifth biggest
generic drug maker on Thursday reported better-than-expected
profit for the July-September quarter.
(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)