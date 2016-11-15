* NSE down 1.38 pct, BSE 1.18 pct lower
* Indian rupee falls to 4-1/2-month low against dollar
* Tata Motors top loser on NSE index
By Samantha Kareen Nair
Nov 15 Indian shares fell as much as 2 percent
on Tuesday on worries about capital outflows as U.S. bond yields
surged and the dollar strengthened, and as heavyweight Tata
Motors, mired in a corporate power struggle, plunged after
reporting weak earnings.
The Indian rupee fell against the dollar, hitting a
level not seen since June 29, when it weakened in the aftermath
of Britain's vote to leave the European Union. The greenback
strengthened on expectations that President-elect Donald Trump's
policies could boost inflation and guide U.S. interest rates
higher.
In India, sentiment continued to be weighed down by the
government's move last week to withdraw higher-denomination bank
notes and slow replenishment in new bills.
"As a whole, the decline in markets have more to do with
global factors like higher yields and a stronger dollar," said
Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities, adding that
India's action on bank notes was also impacting the market.
The broader NSE index was down 1.38 percent at
8181.8 as of 0539 GMT, after falling as much as 2.14 percent
earlier in the session.
The benchmark BSE index declined 1.18 percent at
26,499.36. The index fell as much as 1.9 percent earlier in the
session.
Both indexes were on track to post their second straight
session of losses. Indian markets were closed on Monday for a
public holiday.
Tata Motors shares slumped as much as 9.1 percent,
hitting its lowest since July 7, after second-quarter profit
missed estimates by a wide margin due to a weak performance at
its Jaguar Land Rover unit.
Tata Motors was a major drag on the Nifty Auto index, which
fell as much as 5.8 percent to its lowest since
June 29.
Meanwhile, key banking stocks slumped, with ICICI Bank
falling 2.5 percent and Axis Bank down 2.1
percent.
But, Bank of Baroda rose 9.4 percent, hitting its
highest since Sept. 8, after saying its September-quarter profit
rose more than fourfold.
(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)