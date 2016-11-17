* NSE down 0.01 pct; BSE up 0.03 pct
* Financial stocks lead gains
* SBI up 1.2 pct, HCL Tech down
By Samantha Kareen Nair
Nov 17 Indian shares swung between gains and
losses on Thursday as banks recovered from recent losses,
although uncertainty remained about the economic impact of the
government's action last week to remove high-value banknotes
from circulation.
India announced on Thursday some new measures to ease the
cash crunch caused by the move, including allowing farmers to
draw money from banks against loans sanctioned to them.
The government's move to withdraw larger denomination
banknotes is aimed at cracking down on rampant corruption and
counterfeit currency, stoking concerns about its impact on
small- and medium-sized enterprises which largely run on cash,
which could have a knock-on effect on economic growth.
"Overall, the general market sentiment is down as investors
remain wary and we can see some discretionary spending taking
place due to demonetisation," said Saurabh Jain, assistant
vice-president of research at SMC Global Securities.
"A lot of mixed reaction can be expected from sector-based
stocks as we get a clearer picture on who would gain from this
(withdrawal of bank notes) move and who would be impacted. While
gains on the indexes right now will be short term, one can
expect selling to resume soon."
The broader NSE index was down 0.01 percent at 8,111
as of 0515 GMT after rising as much as 0.49 percent earlier in
the session.
The benchmark BSE index was 0.03 percent higher at
26,306.42 after climbing as much as 0.57 percent earlier.
Engineering company Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
rose as much as 2.9 percent after HSBC Global Research raised
its rating on the stock to "buy" from "reduce".
The NSE bank index rose as much as 1.15 percent
after falling for two straight sessions. Axis Bank
gained 1.7 percent while State Bank of India climbed
1.2 percent.
Among the losers, some auto and two-wheeler makers, which
are expected to see reduced demand for their products because of
the banknote measures, fell with Hero MotoCorp
declining 1.4 percent.
Meanwhile, HCL Technologies fell as much as 2.4
percent after rising in the last two sessions. Wipro
declined as much as 2.45 percent.
(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)