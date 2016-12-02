* NSE index down 0.95 pct, BSE 0.91 pct lower
* Financials drag down indexes
* U.S. November non-farm payrolls data awaited
By Tanvi Mehta
Dec 2 Indian shares fell 1 percent on Friday and
were poised to end the week flat as auto makers dropped on sharp
declines in monthly sales and wireless providers were hit by
worries about intensifying competition.
Sentiment was also muted ahead of the release of the U.S.
monthly jobs data, a referendum in Italy over its constitution,
and the Reserve Bank of India's policy review next week.
"Primary reason is non-farm (payrolls) data which is causing
some concern apart from the Italian referendum on Sunday," said
Dipen Shah, senior vice president, private client group
research, Kotak Securities.
The broader NSE index was down 0.95 percent at
8,115.20 as of 0620 GMT, dragged down by financials, and was
flat for the week.
The benchmark BSE index was 0.91 percent lower at
26,318.80, and was set for a flat end to the week.
Auto makers fell after they reported monthly domestic sales
in November plunged from a month earlier as an intense cash
crunch brought a recent recovery in consumer demand to a
screeching halt.
Mahindra & Mahindra fell 1.05 percent, TVS Motor
dropped 2.05 percent, and Bajaj Auto
declined 0.55 percent.
Telecom companies continued to languish after Reliance
Industries on Thursday extended an offer of free data
and voice services by its telecoms unit, Jio, raising concerns
about the cut-throat competition in the sector.
Idea Cellular declined as much as 2.40 percent.
Banks fell on caution ahead of the RBI's policy decision
next week. Kotak Mahindra Bank dropped 3.12 percent
and Housing Development Finance Corp declined 2.12
percent.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)