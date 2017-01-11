* NSE index up 0.57 pct, BSE index 0.5 pct higher

* Nifty bank index hits over one-month high

* IT stocks among top losers

By Shivam Srivastava

Jan 11 Indian shares rose for a second straight session on Wednesday to a two-month high, tracking Asia peers ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's news conference later in the day that will give an initial insight into his policies.

Asian shares pulled ahead to two-month highs on Wednesday, while the Nasdaq ended at another record high on Tuesday.

Trump's plan for tax cuts and infrastructure spending has boosted U.S. shares but his protectionist statements during the election campaign have kept many investors guessing.

Investors were also growing hopeful that India's annual budget to be unveiled on Feb. 1 would contain incentives for companies to help prop up an economy being hit by a ban on higher-value cash notes.

"Global markets are moving into multi-year highs and Indian markets have underperformed in comparison," said an analyst with broking firm Sushil Finance.

"Also, there is a possibility that budget expectations are getting built in."

The broader NSE index was up 0.57 percent at 8,336 as of 0554 GMT, after climbing as much as 0.69 percent to its highest since Nov. 11, 2016 earlier in the session.

The benchmark BSE index was 0.5 percent higher at 27,033.60 after rising as much as 0.67 percent to a two-month high.

Among the top gainers were financial stocks which accounted for more than 50 percent of the gains, with the Nifty Bank index rising as much as 1.58 percent to its highest since Dec. 9, 2016.

Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd climbed as much as 4.64 percent to its highest in two months after the company on Tuesday reported a 29 percent jump in December-quarter net profit to 7.5 billion rupees ($110.09 million).

Shares of Shiva Cement Ltd hit nearly a nine-year high after the company approved a potential sale of certain shares held by promoters to JSW Cement.

IT stocks were among the top losers with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shedding the most, down 1.14 percent, followed by Infosys Ltd, which was 0.44 percent lower.

Both companies will report their quarterly results later this week. ($1 = 68.2200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)