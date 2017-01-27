* NSE index up 0.7 pct, BSE index 0.8 pct higher
* Financial sector drives NSE index
* Sentiment positive ahead of Feb. 1 federal budget
By Aby Jose Koilparambil
Jan 27 Indian shares rose for a fourth
consecutive session, helped by a rally in financial firms and
optimism ahead of the annual federal budget next week, with the
broader NSE index poised to post its biggest weekly gain in
eight months.
Recent corporate results have been better than expected,
analysts said, while investors are also anticipating giveaways
and incentives to help nurse an economy hit by the shock ban on
higher-value banknotes late last year.
"Results (at financial firms) have positively surprised the
markets so far," said Ankit Agarwal, fund manager and senior
vice president at Centrum Wealth Management Ltd.
"The negative impact of demonetisation was probably not as
bad as it was initially thought."
The broader NSE index was up 0.7 percent at 8,662.00 by 0552
GMT. It has risen 3.75 percent so far this week despite markets
being shut for a public holiday on Thursday. The index is set to
post its best weekly gain since May 27, 2016.
The benchmark BSE index was 0.8 percent higher at
27,939.59, and was headed for a 3.4 percent increase on the
week.
Financial stocks led by Axis Bank, Housing
Development Financial Corp and HDFC Bank
contributed around 50 percent to the gains on the NSE index on
Friday.
Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and ICICI Bank
were up as much as more than 3 percent.
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Biju Dwarakanath)