* NSE, BSE indexes down about 0.1 pct
* Investors await RBI policy meeting next week - analyst
* BSE Ltd soars on market debut
By Darshana Sankararaman
Feb 3 Indian shares were trading marginally
lower on Friday after two sessions of gains and were on track
for a second winning week, with investors keeping to the
sidelines ahead of the central bank's policy meeting next week.
The Reserve Bank of India is expected to cut interest rates
to help revive demand at its monetary policy review on Feb. 8,
though this is not seen as a certainty.
Sentiment has improved after the government on Wednesday
unveiled a federal budget that was aimed at helping the poor
with hikes in government spending and cuts in taxes, while
raising the fiscal deficit target to only 3.2 percent from an
earlier target of 3 percent.
"The market is consolidating after the strong rally on the
budget day," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit BNP
Paribas Securities.
"Going forward, the focus will be on the RBI meet next
week," he added.
The broader NSE index was down 0.13 percent at
8,723.10 by 0544 GMT, but was up 0.94 percent for the week.
The benchmark BSE index was 0.13 percent lower at
28,190.50, but was up 1.10 percent for the week.
Auto stocks continued to fall for a second day, and were
among the biggest percentage losers on the NSE after weak
January sales. Tata Motors Ltd was down 1 percent.
IT stocks fell after strong gains in the previous session.
Infosys Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd were
down 1 percent each, after gaining nearly 2 percent on Thursday.
Sun TV Network Ltd surged as much as 26 pct to an
all-time high after a special CBI court on Thursday dropped all
charges against former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and Sun
TV promoter Kalanithi Maran in the Aircel-Maxis case.
Asia's oldest stock exchange BSE Ltd surged as
much as 48.9 percent on its trading debut.
(Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Vyas Mohan)