* NSE index up 0.15 pct, BSE index 0.1 pct higher
* TCS hits 5-month high on share buyback plan
* SBI up on cabinet nod for merger with subsidiary banks
By Tanvi Mehta
Feb 16 Indian shares edged up on Thursday with
IT stocks leading the gains after Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
said its board would consider a share buyback plan at a
meeting next week.
Shares of TCS, the country's biggest software services
exporter, rose as much as 2.7 percent to their highest since
Sept 7, 2016, heading for their 10th session of gains in 12 this
month.
"It (the share buyback news) will set a floor for the stock
in the near term... May improve sentiment for other IT stocks
but will be a short-term impact," said Dipen Shah, senior vice
president and head of private client group research, Kotak
Securities.
The Nifty IT index rose as much as 1.6 percent to
a more than five-month high with Infosys 1.7 percent
higher and Tech Mahindra up 1.6 percent.
The broader NSE index was up 0.15 percent at
8,737.90 as of 0529 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index
was 0.1 percent higher at 28,178.43.
Among other leading gainers, State Bank of India
climbed as much as 3 percent after the federal cabinet on
Wednesday approved its planned merger with five subsidiary
banks.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Tata Motors
Ltd rose 2.70 percent and 1.9 percent respectively,
after declining in the previous session on poor quarterly
results.
Among losers, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd fell as
much as 3.9 percent after a U.S. court found that the company's
anti-nausea drug, palonosetron hydrochlorid, infringed certain
U.S. patents.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)